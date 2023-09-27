Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Trade Damian Lillard To Milwaukee Bucks, AND WHAT THE HELL?!

WHAT THE HELL?! WHAT THE HELL?!?!?

After nearly three months of the Damian Lillard saga, we finally have a conclusion. The superstar point guard has been traded to the Mi … lwaukee Bucks — NOT the Miami Heat like he demanded and didn’t back down from for said three months.

As part of the three-team trade, Portland will be receiving Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round pick and two pick swaps, while the Phoenix Suns (who shamelessly helped facilitate the trade) will receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. https://t.co/Ge0H91AiIA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

Geezuz … where do I even start?

Let’s begin with the Miami Heat organization themselves. I’ve complained about this before regarding us “trying” to get a superstar, whether it’s through trade or free agency, and here we go again — but this one is far worse. How on earth do you have DAMIAN FRIGGIN’ LILLARD out of all players going ALL OUT to be on your team, and you figure out how to blow it?

But let me not go too hard, as we know factoids here and there will be leaking out over the next few months, so obviously we don’t know the full story yet.

Because this could be a case of the Portland Trail Blazers completely pooh-poohing all over the loyalty of Dame. It’s amazing … my man spent 11 seasons in Portland, told them that he wanted to go to the Miami Heat and ONLY the Miami Heat and still got shipped off somewhere else for a package that … and here’s the funniest part … ISN’T EVEN BETTER THAN THE PACKAGE THE HEAT OFFERED. In fact, it’s WORSE. (RELATED: He’s One Of Us! Even Jimmy Butler — Who Gets Paid $50 Million A Year — Is Out Here Complaining About The Gas Prices)

Which tells me that the possibility is quite real that the Trail Blazers were dead set on not sending Lillard to Miami all along, just to spite him and us. In other words, they’re acting like the petty broken-hearted boyfriend who got dumped by the hot girl. It’s a shame too, because it shows you that loyalty doesn’t mean a damn thing anymore.

That’s why I can’t be too mad at the Heat, but at the same time, they were the ones talking “we’re not going to be desperate for him” nonsense.

The Miami Heat believe they could win the East with their current roster and will not act ‘desperate’ for Damian Lillard, per @EthanJSkolnick (Via @5ReasonsSports ) pic.twitter.com/oNteVxBU4U — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 25, 2023

Yeah, well, now we lost him … to the Milwaukee Bucks … who were already the No. 1 team in the East last season.

Nice.

But at least one person is making sense right now in the Heat organization:

“Yo NBA man, y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering… Y’all didn’t hear it from me, but I heard it from somebody.” Jimmy Butler speaks on Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks 😅 (via @JimmyButler / IG)pic.twitter.com/fDBMSEHN3h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2023

Honestly, Miami fans, we got played … by both the Trail Blazers and the Heat.

We got played by the Trail Blazers, because from the looks of it, they were never going to send Lillard to Miami. That’s quite obvious with the package they offered. And we got played by the Heat (again) because they’re always letting us fall into the hype of a major acquisition, and this time, they sucked us in for three long months — THREE LONG MONTHS.

They had me 100% confident we were going to land Damian Lillard … and now it ends like this. And just like that, the Milwaukee Bucks are now the favorites to win the NBA championship this upcoming season.

And now all we can do is live on a prayer and these reports…

Damian Lillard is expected to request a trade to the Miami Heat if he gets traded to another team, per @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/4OnAXscm2g — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 20, 2023

What if Portland trades Damian Lillard to another team instead of Miami? A person familiar w/ Lillard’s thinking: “He just wouldn’t report.” Meanwhile, Portland willing to wait for right deal even leading into next season’s trade deadline. Via @Sportsnaut https://t.co/ZcQHoczQqg — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 6, 2023

*** two minutes later ***

The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks 🎟️ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 27, 2023

I feel sick.