‘Lot Of Healing’: Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Pumped The Brakes On Her Acting Career

Angelina Jolie’s recent interview with Vogue uncovers why the actress who was once the leading lady of Hollywood decided to pump the brakes on her career.

The world-famous star once dominated the box office with blockbuster hits including, “Maleficent,” “Lara Coft: Tomb Raider” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” before she suddenly disappeared from the big screen. Jolie slowed her career down after her painful and very public divorce from Brad Pitt, though she doesn’t explicitly mention that as being a factor in her interview with Vogue published Wednesday.

“We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing,” she said, referencing herself and her children.

Jolie admitted her personal problems took a toll on her as a person and actress. The impact of the pressure she faced in her personal life seemingly affected her ability and her general desire to take on new acting roles.

The famous actress touched on the topic while holding back personal details she wanted to keep under wraps.

“I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person,” she said to Vogue. “I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into.”

She admitted that doing less film work “seven years ago, only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots,” was her personal choice.

Jolie just launched Atelier Jolie, a collaborative fashion project that is near and dear to her heart.

“I think part of this has also been therapeutic for me — to work in a creative space with people you trust and to rediscover yourself,” she said.

“I’m hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one,” Jolie said.

In addition to Atelier Jolie, the Hollywood star has signed on to produce “The Outsiders” on Broadway, according to Vogue.