Philadelphia Phillies Fan Apparently Denied Entry Into Game For Trying To Bring … Alligator??

Well, this is certainly something you don’t see everyday — or ever.

With the Philadelphia Phillies recently clinching a playoff spot, only a few games left to go in the regular season and facing off against their in-state rival Pittsburgh Pirates, fans are understandably rollin’ into Citizens Bank Park to watch the little bit of swag that the Phils got going on right now.

They’re no Atlanta Braves, but I acknowledge as a Bravos fan that they’ve got a little bit of swag.

Just like this story, though they completely jacked it from Florida, as a fan was apparently denied entry into Wednesday’s game after trying to bring in an alligator. And not just any alligator … an emotional support alligator.

Sports Radio 94 WIP and Fox 29’s Howard Eskin shared the photo on social media:

Are you kidding me. A #Phillies fan tried to come into game tonight with what they said was a “service animal.” An Alligator! Yes an Alligator. Thing’s I’ve never seen. This is it. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/H7A0FM0IYC — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 27, 2023

This totally sounds like a story that you would hear out of Florida happening at either a Miami Marlins or Tampa Bay Rays game, but no … here are the Philadelphia Phillies swagger jackin’ the Sunshine State. (RELATED: Atlanta Braves Reach 100 Wins For Second Consecutive Season)

It can’t exactly be “Philly Vs. Everybody” when you’re taking Florida swag, right?

Sorry, that’s just the Braves fan coming out of me with October nearing.

But regarding the alligator … if you’re gonna have an emotional support animal, I guess one of the best options would be an alligator. And the fact that its name is Wally…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wally Gator (@wallygatornjoie)

I can dig it.

P.S. GO BRAVES!