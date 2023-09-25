Atlanta Braves Reach 100 Wins For Second Consecutive Season

What a beautiful time for me as a sports fan — and this has been going on for months now.

As you guys know, I’m all about the city of Miami, and you know that wild ride I experienced back in June with my Miami Heat going to the NBA Finals and my Florida Panthers punching their tickets to the NHL Stanley Cup Final. That’s where the outright glory started for me as a sports fan.

Fast-forward to September, and now I’m over here swimming in said glory again, but this time with the Miami Dolphins putting up 70 points on the Denver Broncos to take us to 3-0 on the season. Oh yeah, you better believe I’m enjoying everything that’s going on with my Phins right now.

But while all of our attention was focused on the entertaining chaos of NFL Sunday, my Atlanta Braves accomplished a major feat later that night, and did so for the second consecutive year — a 100-win season.

The Braves pulled in the triple-digit victory with an 8-5 win over the Washington Nationals in a doubleheader split, with starting pitcher Spencer Strider getting his MLB-leading 19th win of the season. Kevin Pillar and Forrest Wall were also a part of the historical dub with a home run each, and Orlando Arcia added three runs on the board.

Atlanta is now 100-56 and has won 100 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2002 and 2003 campaigns.

Strider, who is 19-5 this season, also moved closer to breaking John Smoltz’s single-season strikeout franchise record, striking out four Nats to bump him up to 274 on the campaign — two shy of Smoltz’s 276.

The @Braves have reached the 100-win mark for the second consecutive season! pic.twitter.com/nRUhoqcCyH — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2023

Just gorgeous, just absolutely gorgeous.

From the 305 all the way to A-Town, all of my teams are just dominating the landscape, and quite frankly, I’m one spoiled mother … shut your mouth!

As a fan, I have three NBA championships (Miami Heat), one World Series title (Atlanta Braves, three if you include the Miami Marlins), a college football natty (Miami Hurricanes) and a Leagues Cup (Inter Miami) — this is what I’ve personally witnessed. So my fandom already has six championships (eight with The Fish). And now here in 2023, I literally have every favorite team of mine being a force and legitimate contender to add to that trophy collection. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Blowtorch For An Incredible 70 (SEVENTY!) Points Against Denver Broncos, Set All-Time Record For Yards)

With the next mission being the Braves repeating that feat from 2021 …

Oh yeah … it’s coming. GO BRAVES!!!