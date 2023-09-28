Corporate Media Pushes Misleading Narrative About Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

Corporate media outlets made misleading claims about the evidence laid out during the first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden.

The House Oversight Committee held the first public impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday, during which Democrats repeated claims that there was no evidence linking Biden to business dealings that his son, Hunter Biden, was involved in. Many corporate media outlets have downplayed the evidence, saying that Joe Biden did not directly receive payments.

Republican Rep. James Comer told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow the purpose of the hearing was to “go over the evidence” the House Oversight Committee obtained, which includes bank statements, emails and texts. The House Oversight Committee released information about wire transfers from Chinese businessmen to Hunter Biden that used Joe Biden’s home address Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘There Certainly Has Been A Cover-Up’: Rep. James Comer Previews First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing)

WATCH:



“2 of GOP’s witnesses at impeachment inquiry hearing say there isn’t enough evidence against Joe Biden,” CNN Capitol Hill reporter Annie Grayer posted on Twitter, even though George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley testified that the evidence passed the threshold for establishing an impeachment inquiry to gather facts at the hearing.

“Frustration in the GOP over 1st impeachment hearing, as the GOP witnesses undercut their narrative &say no evidence of crime,” Melanie Zanona, another Capitol Hill reporter for CNN, tweeted.

Philip Bump of the Washington Post, who bailed from an Aug. 31 interview with podcaster Noam Dworman following questions about corruption allegations surrounding the Biden family, also weighed in.

“I wrote about Jim Jordan’s dishonesty in today’s hearing and the GOP’s reluctance to correct the record,” Bump posted on Twitter. “No paywall.”

I wrote about Jim Jordan’s dishonesty in today’s hearing and the GOP’s reluctance to correct the record. No paywall: https://t.co/j4dvgTyiB5 — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 28, 2023

Bump’s article in the Washington Post focused on then-Vice President Joe Biden threatening to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine if a prosecutor investigating Burisma, an energy company that had Hunter Biden on the board, was not fired. Then-Vice President Biden boasted about forcing the Ukrainian government to fire Viktor Shokin, a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, an energy company, during a 2016 event held by the Council on Foreign Relations.

CNN contributor Karen Finney, a Democratic Party strategist, cited Hunter Biden’s drug addiction to dismiss the allegations.

“I continue to believe that one of the things about why this is so dangerous is, at the heart of it, we’re talking about — and Hunter probably did some things that are unethical, we wouldn’t like, but he’s a recovering drug addict,” Finney said. “And I do think that there are a lot of people who have a lot of compassion and know people, I have many of my own — some of my own family who behaved horribly while they were using, and I think it’s something — you know, it does keep coming back to that. And there’s no evidence to suggest that the president did anything other than try to help his son get help.”

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told investigators that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, “more than 20 times about their business deals.”

CNN and the Washington Post did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

