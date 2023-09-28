‘This Race Is Over’: Newt Gingrich Tells RNC To ‘Cancel’ Future Debates, Focus On ‘Totally Corrupt Judicial System’

Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich delivered a harsh assessment to GOP presidential hopefuls on Thursday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle”.

Gingrich suggested that the GOP primary has already been decided. He said that although GOP donors may have zealously funded Trump’s challengers, voters have other ideas. He also threw cold water on the notion that Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin should jump in the 2024 GOP primary. (RELATED: Jesse Watters Jokes Corporate Media Reported Poll Showing 10-Point Trump Lead ‘Like They Were Covering A Funeral’)

He said that he spoke with his friend, pollster Matt Towery, who told him that “this race is over. Donald Trump will be the nominee. They might as well quit having the various debates, cause they don’t work. They’re not helping anybody.”

Gingrich emphasized that the only two options for president are former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, warning that the incumbent’s reelection would be “a disaster for the country.”

“Well, I think the Republican National Committee should cancel the future debates, and say, ‘look, we recognize the objective fact that Trump will be the nominee. We want to work with him,'” Gingrich said. “And then the next big hurdle is a totally corrupt judicial system, which is trying every way it can to deny the American people the right to have the candidate that they’re choosing.”

Trump echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with the Daily Caller after his trip to Michigan on debate night.

“They have to stop the debates. Because it is just bad for the Republican Party. They are not going anywhere. There is not going to be a breakout candidate,” Trump said. “I am very concerned about the RNC not being able to do their job.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Rips RNC, Says They Have To Stop Debates)

Gingrich also argued that liberals are fearful of a Trump nomination, and are trying to handicap his electoral chances through “doing everything they can legally, because they can’t do anything politically.” Gingrich pointed to the economy and general state of dissatisfaction in the country as reasons why Trump has good chance of winning the general election.

Trump currently leads Biden by a whopping 10 points, according to a recent Washington Post poll. Trump skipped the first two GOP debates, holding counter-events instead.