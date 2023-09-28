EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis Tops 100 Endorsements From Faith Leaders In Key Early States Following Second GOP Debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign will announce Thursday it has secured the backing of more than 100 faith leaders in the key early nominating states of Iowa and South Carolina, the Daily Caller News Foundation first learned.

DeSantis took the stage along with six other Republican presidential hopefuls at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday. The campaign has secured the backing of an additional 19 pastors, faith leaders and pro-life advocates in Iowa, as well as 11 in South Carolina, as part of DeSantis’ previously announced Faith and Family Coalition, the DCNF learned.

“It’s time to coalesce around a leader we know will fight to defend the sanctity of human life and won’t compromise away our values – and that leader is Ron DeSantis,” Maggie DeWitte, executive director of Pulse Life Advocates in Iowa, said in a statement. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis To Announce Endorsements From Over 70 Faith Leaders In Early States)

“Our family loves Ron and Casey and we cannot wait to vote for them in the South Carolina primary,” Dr. Scott Whitaker, college ministry leader at Graceview Church in South Carolina, said in a statement. “We need a leader in the White House who has already demonstrated a commitment to family values and shows high integrity, not just another politician who talks about it come election time.”

“What would have to happen to make you abandon your pro-life stances, like other candidates have done?” DeSantis, laughing: “Nothing — it’s just who I am.” pic.twitter.com/HBKsZhNYeX — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 26, 2023

DeSantis initially rolled out more than 70 endorsements from faith leaders in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

“Ron DeSantis is the best candidate in the race who shares our pro-life and pro-family values,” Iowa pastor John Koopman said in a statement. “I am proud to join his Faith & Family Coalition because I know he doesn’t just talk about these important values, he has delivered on them before, and he will deliver on them as our president.”

The governor signed a heartbeat bill that bans abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, except for rape, incest, human trafficking and when the life of the mother is in danger. DeSantis has also said he believes the federal government should play a “role” in restricting abortion.

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 Republican primary in Iowa and South Carolina, based on the most recent polling, indicates DeSantis has 16% and 11% support, respectively.

