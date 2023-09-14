EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis To Announce Endorsements From Over 70 Faith Leaders In Early States

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday will launch his national Faith and Family Coalition and announce endorsements from over 70 faith leaders in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, the Daily Caller has learned first.

DeSantis’s campaign will roll out the list of names of the faith leaders from the early voting states later Thursday.

“As a husband and father, Ron DeSantis is a man of faith and as a leader, he’s shown his resolve in defending religious liberty. I am excited to join this Faith and Family coalition and support Ron DeSantis for president because I know he will execute the same strong leadership in the White House as he’s done in Florida: protecting life, defending our right to worship, and defending religious liberties,” Pastor and Iowa State Rep. Jon Dunwell said in a statement.

Here Is A Full List Of Endorsements:

Iowa

Dale Akkerman, Development Director at Timothy Christian School (Grundy)

Pastor Bryan Anderson, Tabernacle Baptist Church (Lyon)

Pastor Gary Axtell, Grace Baptist Church (Madison)

Kathleen Banowetz, Head of Prayer Team (Linn)

Pastor Joseph Brown, Marion Avenue Baptist Church (Washington)

Pastor David Bush, Fit for the King Ministry (Polk)

Pastor Mark Cannon, Hope Baptist Church (Scott)

Pastor Brad Cranston, Iowa Baptists for Biblical Values (Des Moines)

Pastor Rick David (Linn)

Pastor Mark Doland, Church of Christ (Tama)

Gwendy Doland, Youth and Women’s Small Group Leader at New Hope Christian Church (Tama)

Pastor & Representative Jon Dunwell (Jasper)

Pastor Kirk Evans, Indianola Church of Christ (Warren)

Pastor Lance Fricke, Triumphant Church (Buchanan)

Janice Fricke, Triumphant Church (Buchanan)

Evangelist Caleb Garraway, Remnant Ministries (Washington)

Senator Jesse Green, Bible Class Teacher at Trinity Lutheran (Boone)

Pastor Michael Griswold, Marion Avenue Baptist Church (Washington)

Minister Matthew Haynie, Ogden Church of Christ (Boone)

Pastor Jessten Heimer, Trinity Lutheran Church and School (Boone)

Pastor Jeremy Higgins, Calvary Community Church (Linn)

Brooke Higgins, Women’s Ministry Teacher at Calvary Community Church (Linn)

Pastor Abe Koehn, Marion Avenue Baptist Church (Washington)

Tom Law, Calvary Community Church (Linn)

Pastor Matt Magee, Oak Grove Church (Benton)

Pastor Ed Matthews, Bible Baptist Church (Wapello)

Pastor Harerimana Nshoreyingabo, Redeemed Fellowship Center (Polk)

Pastor Alfonso Perez, Miracle Life Family Church (Polk)

Pastor Marcial Perez, New Dawn Ministries (Polk)

Pastor Terry Pollard, Eastside Church of Nazarene (Polk)

Sean Sanford, Youth Leader and Small Group Leader (Linn)

Pastor Joyce Schmidt, St. Olaf Lutheran Church (Humboldt)

Pastor Scott Sokol (Hancock)

Pastor John Vermeer, Doon United Reformed Church (Lyon)

Matt Wells, Lay Leader at Marion Avenue Baptist Church (Washington)

Reverend Shane Wilson, Iglesia Espiritu y Verdad (Polk)

New Hampshire

Pastor Jim Anan, Elevate Church (Grafton)

Pastor Garry Hamilton, Tower Hill Church (Rockingham)

Pastor Andrew Hemingway, Hill Village Bible Church (Merrimack)

Jon Leslie, Men’s Ministry Lead, Deerfield Bible Church (Rockingham)

Representative Maureen Mooney, Catholics for DeSantis (Hillsborough)

Representative Jeanine Notter, Catholics for DeSantis (Hillsborough)

Pastor Steve Pauwels, Church of the King (Rockingham)

Canon & Representative Mark Pearson, Institute for Christian Renewal (Rockingham)

Pastor Todd Walker, Crossroads Church (Grafton)

Former State Representative Phyllis Woods, Catholics for DeSantis (Strafford)

South Carolina

Lin Bennett, Pro-Life Advocate (Charleston)

Connie Boswell-Smith, Faith Outreach Leader (Richland)

Kathy Bustos, Former President of the Womens Club at Stella Marris Catholic Church (Charleston)

Pastor Scott Crede, Northside Church (Lexington)

Pastor Scott Davis, Calvary Baptist Church (Spartanburg)

Jackie Edgerton, Senior Director of Office Stewardship at Diocese of Charleston (Charleston)

Colin Edgerton, St. John the Baptist Latin Choir Member, Stella Marris Catholic Church (Charleston)

Lindsey Farmer, Teacher at Oakwood Christian School (Anderson)

Bill Hixon, Deacon at First Baptist Church of North Augusta (Aiken)

Pastor Michael Jones, Oakwood Baptist Church (Anderson)

Josh Kimbrell, Former Christian Radio Talk-Show Host (Spartanburg)

Kenneth Matesevac, Head Deacon at Colonial Hills Baptist Church (Greenville)

Donna McDowell, Family Foundations Leader at Grace United Methodist Church (Aiken)

Ken McDowell, Finance Committee at Grace United Methodist Church (Aiken)

Gregory Rankin, Pastor of Langston Baptist Church (Laurens)

Peter Rankin, Nursing Home Chaplain (Laurens)

Kari Joy Rankin, Event Coordinator for Rock of Ages Family Music (Laurens)

Pastor Derek Renshaw, Blythewood Baptist Church (Fairfield)

Pastor Darren Rood, Bellview Baptist Church (Laurens)

Isabel Rood, Ladies Director at Bellview Baptist Church (Laurens)

Reverend Tim Squire, Rantowles Baptist Church (Charleston)

Brenda Stewart, Founder of Upstate Pregnancy Center (Laurens)

Idell Koury, Sunday School Teacher at First Baptist North Spartanburg (Greenville)

Timothy Thompson, Church Leader at Lighthouse Baptist Church (Lexington)

Molly Watson, Teacher at Oakwood Christian School (Anderson)

John Weinbrenner, Christian Author (York)

Pastor Seth Wilkins, Grace Baptist Church (Orangeburg)

Pastor Austin Williams, First Baptist Church (Laurens)

“A true leader knows that in times of trial, God must be at the center of our lives. During COVID, leftist bureaucrats closed churches and tried to keep us from worshiping, but Ron DeSantis stood against the current and defended religious liberty. That’s why I’m proud to support DeSantis for President and to join his national faith and family coalition,” Pastor Andrew Hemingway of Hill Village Bible Church in New Hampshire said in a statement.

Polling shows DeSantis currently in second place in the GOP presidential primary behind former President Donald Trump. He has been traveling across the country since his announcement.

“Not all politicians say the right things, but I have found Ron DeSantis to articulate the policies I believe in. He is committed to fighting for the unborn, opposing woke ideology, protecting free speech, advocating for school choice and limiting big government. While he does not just say the right things, he has a proven track record of doing the right things. This is why I am proud to support his run for presidency by joining the national faith and family coalition,” Pastor Michael Jones of Oakwood Baptist Church in South Carolina stated.