‘100% Made In America’: Beer Can With Donald Trump’s Mugshot On It Pulls In ‘Record-Breaking Sales’

This is outright glorious, and totally some beer I need to buy.

Ultra Right Beer — the “100% woke-free” adult beverage company launched after Bud Light’s bombing of a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney — is claiming that they’ve brought in a whopping $500,000 in just 12 hours after releasing a beer can with former President Donald Trump‘s mugshot on it.

Speaking with Fox Business, founder Seth Weathers said that he “knew people would go wild over these collector cans, but we had no idea the response would be this crazy.”

Better known as “Conservative Dad” online, Weather predicts that the Trump-themed beer could potentially bring in “record-breaking” sales of over $2 million by the time it’s off the market Sunday at midnight, according to Fox Business.

“Sales have poured in from the moment we launched,” Weathers said of the can, which is named “Conservative Dad’s Revenge,” featuring Trump‘s booking photo in black-and-white as the label and Ultra Right’s signature golden lager inside.

Ultra Right brands the brew as “100% Made in America” that “will become the most collectible beer can in American history,” according to the company’s website where six-packs of the beer are being sold for $25.

Ten percent of the beer’s sales will be donated to the Georgia Republican Party’s legal defense, as well as the David Shafer Legal Defense Fund.

“Each sale defends conservatives against the unconstitutional prosecution by the communist Fulton County District Attorney,” the company added in regards to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is brought charges over alleged election interference against the former president.

Ultra Right CEO (that’s me) reveals ‘record-breaking’ sales on limited-edition beer can featuring Trump’s mugshothttps://t.co/31fjaRXwnV — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) September 28, 2023

Man, Seth Weathers is such a genius for this.

Say what you want about his beer being expensive (and I acknowledge it’s a bit pricey), but it’s obviously not hurting sales at all, and I can see why — anything with Trump’s mugshot on it is straight swag. We already saw the t-shirts that Trump himself put out. As far as I’m concerned, I think we need more companies putting out products with Trump’s mugshot. (RELATED: Native American Group Attempting To Bring ‘Redskins’ Name Back Now Suing Washington Commanders Over Defamation)

MAGA hats in 2016 and 2020 (which swagged the hell out too), now it’s Trump’s mugshot.

Man, we’ve got so much style on the right, which makes sense … we do have Roger Stone after all.

Be proud, conservatives. Be very proud. Our swag is unreal.