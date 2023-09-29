Aerosmith Cancels Entire 2023 Tour, Citing ‘Serious’ Vocal Injury

Aerosmith announced the cancelation of their entire 2023 tour in a Facebook post on Friday, revealing to fans that Steven Tyler’s health is much worse than previously thought.

The band wrote a lengthy message to social media that carried a hopeful tone, in spite of the bad news they were sharing.

“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought,” they said. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.”

The band went on to explain the severity of Tyler’s condition, and the course of action the legendary artist has been advised to take.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” they said.

They moved on to share the business aspect of their news, and covered the main points relating to the tour cancelation.

“As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.”

A personal note from Tyler followed.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” he wrote. (RELATED: Steven Tyler’s Injury Is Worse Than Initially Suggested: REPORT)

The band informed their loyal fans that “all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced.”

They encouraged fans to connect with their point of purchase for additional information.