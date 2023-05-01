Aerosmith Announces Farewell Tour

Aerosmith announced its farewell tour on social media Monday, and gave fans a taste of what’s to come as the band prepares to hit the road.

“PEACE OUT! After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans… It’s time for one last go!” the band wrote to Instagram before announcing the special guest that will be joining them. “Aerosmith PEACE OUT with special guest The Black Crowes! Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour.”

The tour kicks off Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and ends Jan. 26 in Montreal.

“Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band,” the announcement continued. “In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.”

The band clarified that it is not disappearing for good.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” Aerosmith said in a joint statement.

Fans of the legendary rock band are being offered a variety of special opportunities to celebrate this milestone alongside Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford. (RELATED: Mötley Crüe Co-Founder Mick Mars Sues His Own Band)

“The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more!”