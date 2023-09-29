Britney Spears Sets The Record Straight On Her Knife Dancing

Britney Spears spoke out and set the record straight about her knife-dancing video, Thursday, asking fans to chill out and stop worrying.

The pop star acknowledged that she may have freaked out her fans by dancing with knives on social media, and insisted that there was nothing for them to be concerned about. She posted a message to her Instagram account to address the flurry of concerned calls that triggered the police to visit her home to execute a welfare check. “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” she said.

Spears went on to try to ease the minds of those who thought there was something wrong with her after viewing the knife-dancing video. The video, posted to her account Monday, shows the star twirling around while jabbing at the air with butcher knives, at one point clanking them together to make an audible metal-on-metal sound.

Her dogs were seen standing behind her as she danced with the weapons, at one point looking fearful before they scurried away.

“These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police,’ Spears insisted. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Dispatched To Britney Spears’ Home After Concerning Knife-Dancing Video)

She went on to say, “I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira… a performance I was inspired by !!!”

Spears was making reference to Shakira’s 2023 MTV VMA performance, which included a belly-dance routine that incorporated the use of knives.

“Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!” Spears wrote in her Instagram post.

