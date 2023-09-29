Drunk Sword-Wielding Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff With Police: REPORT

An allegedly drunk and sword-wielding man from Maine apparently subjected police to a four-hour standoff Thursday, NECN reported.

A resident of Porter, Maine, called local police on Derek Redgate, 41, for allegedly assaulting someone in the household while being under the influence of alcohol, NECN reported. The two people that were allegedly threatened in the home fled the property, reportedly leaving Redgate by himself inside the home.

When the police arrived at the scene, the suspect was reportedly still solo and trapped himself inside but allegedly came out flashing a sword, which provoked a police standoff, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Homeowner Allegedly Stabs Pitchfork-Wielding Burglar With Samurai Sword)

A man who was allegedly drunk was involved in a 4-hour standoff with police in southern Maine on Thursday, during which he repeatedly waved a sword around in a threatening manner. https://t.co/n3IMntrAHi — NECN (@NECN) September 29, 2023



On at least two separate occasions, an allegedly drunken Redgate was “waving his sword around” before scurrying back inside the home to “[barricade] himself,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Drunken Man Slices Neck On Angel’s Sword While Allegedly Trying To Steal Statue From Catholic Church)

This prompted law enforcement to call upon a crisis negotiation squad to exchange words with the suspect, who eventually agreed to step outside of the home at around 9:30 p.m., some four hours later, NECN noted. After that, police took Redgate into custody without further incident. Authorities checked Redgate into a local hospital before booking him at Oxford County Jail. (RELATED: ‘You’re Gonna Get Shot’: Video Shows Tense, 4-Hour Long Standoff As Theft Suspect Returns Fire From Behind Dumpster)

Redgate was reportedly charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon as well as “creating a police standoff,” the outlet noted.