NBA Suspends Ex-Spur Josh Primo Amid Allegations That He ‘Exposed Himself To Women In Multiple Instances’: REPORT

Josh Primo, a former guard for the San Antonio Spurs, has been hit with a four-game suspension from the NBA after he allegedly exposed himself to women within the organization last year.

The league has classified Primo‘s as punishment for “conduct detrimental,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Primo allegedly exposed himself to women in multiple instances,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

The Spurs selected Primo, who played college basketball for Alabama, in the 2021 NBA Draft with the 12th overall pick in the first round. As a rookie, Primo appeared in 50 games total, starting in 16.

Last season, he was abruptly waived by the Spurs after four games, just before the allegations became public but around 10 months after they first emerged. If and when Primo signs with a new team, he will have to serve out the suspension before he can play.

Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a performance psychologist, claims that Primo exposed himself to her on multiple occasions.

She retained Tony Buzbee — the attorney that represented the accusers of Deshaun Watson in the civil complaints launched against the superstar quarterback — and filed suit against the Spurs organization.

“Instead of something being done about it, what instead happened was they continued to call upon her to have sessions with Mr. Primo and of course the other athletes,” Buzbee said in Nov. 2022. “But unfortunately the conduct continued to occur and in fact escalate.” Later that month, the lawsuit was settled.

Sources close to Primo blamed the incident on a “wardrobe malfunction,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: Raiders’ Chandler Jones Arrested After Bizarre Social Media Behavior: REPORT)

After his release, but before the allegations became public, Primo issued a statement citing mental health.

“I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully,” read the statement via ESPN. “I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”