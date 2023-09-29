‘Unemployed And Desperate’: Robert Pattinson Reveals Anxiety Over The Lack Of Job Security In The Film Industry

Despite being a Hollywood star with fans across the world, Robert Pattinson admitted he experiences anxiety over the lack of job security in the film industry.

Pattinson candidly revealed this side during a chat with comedian Jordan Firstman for Interview. In the interview, “The Batman” actor confessed the concerns he thinks about often.

“I’m constantly thinking that you’re just going to spend the vast majority of your life unemployed and desperate and kind of feeling like you’re a total failure. I think that’s just what life is,” the actor said.

“If Robert Pattinson is saying that, there is no hope for anyone to ever be satisfied,” Firstman responded.

“I’ve done almost every drug, and nothing hits like relevancy.” Jordan Firstman joins Robert Pattinson to talk social media fame, courting controversy, and gay sex 🌞https://t.co/BuWiQnTmLn — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) September 28, 2023

Pattinson went on to further elaborate that he feels that way due to the unpredictable nature of the acting profession, which often lacks the stability of steady employment.

“I feel like you’re specifically at a maximum most of the time you’re doing a job and you’re employed for three months. That’s the most stressful thing in the world.” (RELATED: REVIEW: Is The New ‘Batman’ Movie Worth Watching? The Answer Might Surprise Fans)

Later in their discussion, Pattinson shared his motivation for being part of projects he genuinely believes in.

“I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation. And also, you sort of know it’s down to you,” the “Twilight” actor said. “You can say it’s a shitty script or the director’s a dick or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons. You’re the one who everyone’s going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you’re lame even when you tried your best.”