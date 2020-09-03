‘The Batman’ Production In UK On Hold After Member Of Crew Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Filming on the upcoming “The Batman” movie is on hold once again in the United Kingdom after a member of the crew tested positive for the coronavirus.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson shared in a statement to Variety in piece published Thursday.

“Filming is temporarily paused,” it added. (RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Filmmaker Matt Reeves Working On TV Series Based Off Same Universe)

It all comes days after production had finally resumed on the upcoming comic book film in the UK after everything had to be put on hold back in March due to the pandemic. (RELATED: Christian Bale Gets Robbed Of Best Actor Award At The Oscars For ‘Vice’)

The newest version of the caped-crusader, starring Robert Pattinson, was already 7 weeks into filming when the coronavirus outbreak hit. The movie still has about 3 months left of filming to shoot with plans to hopefully have it all done by the end of the year, per the outlet.

Following the first halt in production, Warner Bros. announced that “The Batman,” originally set to hit the big screen in June of next year, would now not be in theaters until October 1, 2021.

The director, Matt Reeves, recently released a trailer of the upcoming movie for the DC FanDome event and people got to see their first glimpse of Pattinson donning the mask and cape.

There is no word yet on how this new delay will effect the film’s timeline.