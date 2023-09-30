‘Ruth Bader Biden’: Bill Maher Sounds Alarm On Biden Running For Second Term

Bill Maher cautioned against President Biden seeking re-election, warning him not to be a “Ruth Bader Biden” during his Friday taping of “Real Time With Bill Maher.”



Dear @JoeBiden, you did noble service for your country, but it’s time to let someone else finish the job. You don’t want to go down as Ruth Bader Biden. pic.twitter.com/fJNkjBvgtO — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 30, 2023



“Someone has to convince President Biden that if he runs again, he’s going to turn the country back over to Trump and go down in history as ‘Ruth Bader Biden,'” the late night host said during his “New Rules” segment.

“Even members of his own party don’t want to see him run for a second term,” Maher said.

Maher went on to question Biden’s ability to beat Trump in 2024. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s Traveled ‘Tens Of Thousands Of Miles’ Across War Zones)

“To those who say, ‘He beat Trump once, he’ll do it again,’ I say, things change. They always do. The parade moves on. 2024 is not 2020 in so many key ways, including — yes — Biden being four years older. You can be a national treasure and still be too old for the job.”

“Far from being the only one who could beat Trump in 2024, Biden might be the only Democrat who could lose to him,” the former “Politically Incorrect” host told his audience during his first show in five months following the Writers Guild of America strike.

Maher also hammered Biden on his memory.

“At an event last week, Biden referred to LL Cool J as ‘LL J Cool J.’ Say what you want about Trump but he remembers Kanye’s name.”

Maher compared Biden to Trump saying “His age just doesn’t read like Biden’s” and “for whatever reason, he looks robust and Joe looks like his own skeletal remains.”

“If this was 1860, when Joe first ran, this would not be an issue,” the host joked.

“America is calling Joe. And it’s saying ‘That’s not our car, Grandpa, it’s over here,'” Maher concluded.