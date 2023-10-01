Los Angeles Chargers — Yes, The Entire Team — Nearly Jump Jerry Tillery After Absolutely Nasty Hit On Justin Herbert

The Chargers wanted ALL the smoke!

Jerry Tillery, a defensive lineman for the Las Vegas Raiders, was disqualified from Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers after delivering an outright dirty hit on superstar quarterback Justin Herbert while out-of-bounds.

In the second quarter, Herbert took a snap and was scoping down the field, shaking defensive end Maxx Crosby to get around him. Deciding to run, Herbert tucked the ball and went for it, with Tillery heading right towards him.

Herbert then ran to the sideline and went out of bounds, and that’s where Tillery connected with him.

Tillery gave Herbert a hefty blow, resulting in literally the entire Chargers team being livid and swarming around the veteran. Completely surrounded, Tillery had to be pulled out and saved by one of his teammates, with referees ultimately breaking up the situation before it escalated.

Fortunately, Herbert wasn’t hurt and stayed in the game, while Tillery was ejected.

Herbert makes Crosby look silly, but then Tillery decides to get dirty: pic.twitter.com/YHGblW1tdz — Billy M (@BillyM_91) October 1, 2023

LATE AND CHEAP AF pic.twitter.com/DM8jDZAZAj — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 1, 2023

Jerry Tillery should not be on this team after today. His constant mental lapses outweigh his production. We are not good enough to overcome self-inflicted wounds. — Raider Nation: Protect The Shield Podcast (@ptspodcastRN4L) October 1, 2023

Best play he’s ever made for the chargers https://t.co/xtDTyaBusr — JV (@J_Vivot) October 1, 2023

That elite camaraderie by the Chargers though… That true Los Angeles gang ish…

Be proud, LA. Be very proud.