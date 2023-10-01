Editorial

Los Angeles Chargers — Yes, The Entire Team — Nearly Jump Jerry Tillery After Absolutely Nasty Hit On Justin Herbert

Raiders' Jerry Tillery was disqualified from Sunday's contest against the Chargers after delivering a dirty hit on Justin Herbert while out-of-bounds. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @BillyM_91]

Andrew Powell Contributor
The Chargers wanted ALL the smoke!

Jerry Tillery, a defensive lineman for the Las Vegas Raiders, was disqualified from Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers after delivering an outright dirty hit on superstar quarterback Justin Herbert while out-of-bounds.

In the second quarter, Herbert took a snap and was scoping down the field, shaking defensive end Maxx Crosby to get around him. Deciding to run, Herbert tucked the ball and went for it, with Tillery heading right towards him.

Herbert then ran to the sideline and went out of bounds, and that’s where Tillery connected with him.

Tillery gave Herbert a hefty blow, resulting in literally the entire Chargers team being livid and swarming around the veteran. Completely surrounded, Tillery had to be pulled out and saved by one of his teammates, with referees ultimately breaking up the situation before it escalated. (RELATED: ‘Dropping F-Bombs’: Nick Saban Goes The Hell Off On Literally Everybody Despite Blowing Out Mississippi State)

Fortunately, Herbert wasn’t hurt and stayed in the game, while Tillery was ejected.

WATCH:

Here’s another angle of the hit:

And Tillery — deservingly so — was hammered for it.

That elite camaraderie by the Chargers though… That true Los Angeles gang ish…

Be proud, LA. Be very proud.