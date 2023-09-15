Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Epically Trolls Chargers With Jumbotron Move To Hilariously Trick Them Into Making Bad Calls

Damn, I love my head coach.

In terms of the most likable head coaches in the NFL, Mike McDaniel is certainly on top of the list (and no, I’m not just saying that because I’m a Miami Dolphins fan). Not only is he an offensive wizard, but the dude is an outright comedian. Both were on complete display last Sunday during the Phins’ road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

During a challenge, SoFi Stadium has both teams’ head coaches on their massive jumbotron. Things were no different in the Dolphins-Chargers game as both McDaniel and Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley were placed on the screen.

But something hilariously interesting was noticed by the “Move The Sticks” podcast during the broadcast. While the challenge was going on, McDaniel realized that he was on the jumbotron, but instead of being like most head coaches and boringly playing it cool, my man took advantage of the opportunity to troll the Chargers and the entire city of LA.

Well aware that the vast majority of the stadium was looking right at him, McDaniel yelled “run the ball the next five plays” multiple times into his headset in an attempt to trick the Chargers into thinking what they were going to do.

Just an absolutely glorious trolling move.

WATCH:

“RUN THE BALL THE NEXT FIVE PLAYS!” Mike McDaniel has to be the funniest coach in the league. 😂 (via @DisruptTheMedia, @MoveTheSticks) pic.twitter.com/DOQYMy0uVp — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2023

And judging by the numbers, it worked.

Not only did the Dolphins end up getting the 36-34 Week 1 win over the Chargers, but McDaniel’s offensive attack saw quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throw for a whopping 466 passing yards and three touchdowns, with Tyreek Hill catching two of them. Just so great, man. (RELATED: Vikings Or Eagles? Ravens Or Bengals? Dolphins Or Patriots? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 2 Picks)

I am so incredibly proud to have this man as my head coach.