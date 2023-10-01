‘Dropping F-Bombs’: Nick Saban Goes The Hell Off On Literally Everybody Despite Blowing Out Mississippi State

And this is exactly why Nick Saban is the greatest of all time.

Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide were getting slammed with waves of criticisms to kick off the season after taking a 34-24 loss to Texas and nearly having a disaster in a 17-3 squeak-fest against USF.

But Alabama appears to be getting things together, as the Crimson Tide responded with a 24-10 victory over No. 15 Ole Miss after shutting down the Rebels. They clean-clocked Mississippi State for a 40-17 win Saturday to bring them to 4-1 (2-0) on the season.

Well, it looks like we now know why the Tide are getting their ish together, as Saban went the hell off on everybody — players, coaches, it didn’t matter — during the dub over the Bulldogs.

And, hell, the ol’ ball coach himself even hilariously admitted that might have had something to do with Bama going from “sloppiness to execution.”

To make this whole thing even better (and comical), Saban even kept the pressure on during the big lead.

This is a class A example of why Nick Saban has seven national championship rings.

Not only did my man’s fury light a fire into the Crimson Tide to ultimately lead them into Blowout City, but he still kept ragin’ while up big. And isn’t that the name of the game when it comes to success?

Legend, man. An absolute legend.