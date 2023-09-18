Los Angeles Chargers Fanbase Calling For Head Coach Brandon Staley’s Firing After Disastrous 0-2 Start To Season

LA ain’t happy.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans faced off in Week 2 action Sunday, with the City of Angels’ football team (well, one of them) taking a 27-24 loss in an overtime thriller. The defeat now takes the Bolts to a disastrous 0-2 to start the season.

Well, despite Cali having a laid-back nature, Chargers fans ain’t playin’ this ish, as they’re already calling for the firing of Brandon Staley.

The head coach has a reputation for being a defensive guru, however, the Titans managed to put up 27 points against his D. FYI, Tennessee hasn’t scored more than 22 points since Week 11 of last season, so I can understand the frustration from Los Angeles fans here.

To make this situation even worse for Staley, things have been going well for new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, putting an even bigger spotlight on Staley and his defense as being the problem — which it is.

And Chargers fans are calling him out for it, with a load of them demanding he be fired.

I’m not saying this because I lost a bet. I’m saying this because I lost a bet and it’s genuinely how I feel. The Chargers need to fire Brandon Staley. — Allan (@TheAllanAguirre) September 17, 2023

If you say to fire Brandon Staley, don’t forget to say fire Tom Telesco as well. Do not let this loser GM hide — CHARGERS⚡️TRUTHER (@ChargersTruther) September 17, 2023

Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley

Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley

Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley Fire Staley — Brandon Staley Hate Account 🇵🇸 (0-2) (@Ali_Bomaye951) September 17, 2023

Brandon Staley you gotta go. pic.twitter.com/5eVHQ6M3qo — Sal (@AnaFather) September 17, 2023

Fire Brandon Staley. Leave Tennessee without him. — Nick Right (@DodgerDougan) September 17, 2023

Fire Brandon Staley. — RB (@RyB_311) September 17, 2023

And judging by the way Staley acted in the post-game press conference, he’s clearly feeling the heat.

Staley lost it when a reporter brought up the Jacksonville game💀 pic.twitter.com/lUK8X180qJ — G (@3treblig) September 17, 2023

My eyes will heavily be on next week’s Chargers game against the Minnesota Vikings, because needless to say, it’s going to be interesting to see how this saga develops. (RELATED: Broncos’ Kareem Jackson Ejected After Outright Ruthless Helmet-To-Helmet Blast On Commanders’ Logan Thomas)

Who needs California sunshine when you have this drama?