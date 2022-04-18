Insane Viral Video Allegedly Shows A Shooting In Houston

An absurd video allegedly shows a man opening fire in Houston, Texas.

A shooting occurred Saturday at a place called the Galleria, and one person was shot, according to ABC13. In a video tweeted Saturday night by @DrKeezyWagz, a man allegedly at the location could be seen firing a handgun at individuals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the absurd situation unfold below.

Don’t ask me why don’t I go to the galleria….. CUZ NIGGAS DO NOT KNOW HOW TO ACT. pic.twitter.com/U9TTs7Zkgi — Freckled Face Fuck Around and find out Doc (@DrKeezyWagz) April 17, 2022

That’s without a doubt one of the most insane shooting videos I’ve ever seen. The shooter didn’t even hesitate before opening fire.

It’s not clear what kicked off the situation, but it is crystal clear that it escalated way too far.

The ABC13 report indicated that police don’t have anyone in custody at this time and that information has not been released about who potentially pulled the trigger.

Hopefully, they’re caught as quickly as possible because you definitely don’t want someone willing to open fire on the public running around.

You want them in handcuffs and being punished for being a danger to society!

Hopefully, the police can get the individual responsible for the shooting into custody ASAP!