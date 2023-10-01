Watch This Security Guard Lay Waste To Drunk College Kids Trying To Storm Field After Ole Miss’ Upset Over LSU

This is so SEC football — straight up hilarious.

The No. 2 Game of the Week in my Week 5 picks, that was proven in flying colors after a thriller popped off between No. 13 LSU and No. 20 Ole Miss, with the Rebels getting the 55-49 win Saturday in Oxford. And with it being a technical upset, Ole Miss fans lost their absolute minds as they stormed the field in celebration.

But one student’s party … yeah, that didn’t go well.

After the game, a security guard was in the end zone hilariously “laying waste” to students left and right who were trying to go mid-field, however, one student actually did get laid to waste — being smashed by the guard’s elbow and taking a nice fall to the ground.

Pure comedy.

WATCH:

Man, there’s so much going on in this video.

You have the security guard not taking down a single soul, and when he does, it happens to be a woman … a woman who strangely and idiotically walked right into the security guard … and what on earth was the security guard doing anyways?

The field is already loaded with people, you’re not stopping any of this happening at this point, like… what’s going on?

But hey, I admire the determination.

All I know is that this is so SEC. You have a fat security guard trying to tackle college students like he’s playing for LSU, failing to land anybody (well, except for the lady) and the field completely covered because of a mild upset. But that’s right … with it being in the SEC, there’s no such thing as a mild upset to them. (RELATED: New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia Hilariously Caught On Video Apparently Peeing On Rival New Mexico’s Lobos Logo)

“THIS IS THE SEC, BABY!”

Yeah, yeah … I get it. You’re a redneck conference that plays redneck football. And I can’t lie, I adore every single second of it.

Just another crazy night in the South.