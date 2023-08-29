Police Arrest College Football Star For Burglary

Nebraska Cornhuskers star tight end Arik Gilbert was arrested in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Tuesday over allegedly burglarizing a business, according to ESPN.

Police apprehended Gilbert as he walked outside of a liquor and vape store that had just been broken into, according to ESPN. Gilbert was allegedly found on the scene with over $1,600 in items from the store. The damage to the vape store, which includes a broken glass door, is estimated to be $650. (RELATED: REPORT: Matt Rhule Files Lawsuit Alleging Carolina Panthers Owe Him $5 Million In Severance Compensation)

Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule expressed disappointment at Gilbert’s alleged actions.

UPDATE: Arik Gilbert has been arrested on a burglary charge in Lancaster County. The former LSU, Georgia, and current Nebraska tight end was awaiting a waiver from the NCAA to play this season. He stole over $1600 from a liquor and vape shop. pic.twitter.com/M78D4gJLuR — Spark College Football (@SparkCFB) August 29, 2023

Rhule told reporters that he’s “obviously really disappointed, really sad.”

The coach did not shed light on how the allegations will affect Gilbert’s future on the team.

“I’m not prepared to speak on that,” Rhule said, according to ESPN. “I don’t know anything about it, I really just got that phone call and I’m not going to jump to conclusions about things.”

Gilbert, ESPN’s former No. 6 overall high school football recruit, has had a tumultuous college football career thus far. The tight end started his career with the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers in 2020, where he reeled in 35 receptions and 368 yards. He subsequently transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2021 season, where he did not play due to “personal issues.”

Gilbert transferred once more to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in January. However, since he already transferred once, he will be forced to sit out the upcoming season unless he is granted a waiver by the NCAA.