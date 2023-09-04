Editorial

LSU Fans Call For Brian Kelly’s Firing After Outright Humiliating Loss To Florida State

Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Here’s some chaos for your entertainment pleasure, courtesy of the Sunshine State.

The Florida State Seminoles and LSU Tigers squared off in a Sunday night prime time contest in Orlando, helping to kick off the new college football season in style. Those plans started out good, however, things completely collapsed for LSU at the end of the third quarter, eventually leading to them getting blown out in a 45-24 thrashing by the Noles.

It was absolutely embarrassing for the Tigers. In fact, it was so embarrassing that LSU fans are hilariously already calling for the firing of head coach Brian Kelly.

Just check out this comedic gold:

I know my dad’s gotta be loving this as a Florida State fan … As a matter of fact, he is. (RELATED: UNC’s Mack Brown Grabs South Carolina’s Shane Beamer By The Neck In Complete ‘What The Hell?’ Fashion)

This is why we love college football, ladies and gentlemen. The passion!