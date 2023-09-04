LSU Fans Call For Brian Kelly’s Firing After Outright Humiliating Loss To Florida State

Here’s some chaos for your entertainment pleasure, courtesy of the Sunshine State.

The Florida State Seminoles and LSU Tigers squared off in a Sunday night prime time contest in Orlando, helping to kick off the new college football season in style. Those plans started out good, however, things completely collapsed for LSU at the end of the third quarter, eventually leading to them getting blown out in a 45-24 thrashing by the Noles.

It was absolutely embarrassing for the Tigers. In fact, it was so embarrassing that LSU fans are hilariously already calling for the firing of head coach Brian Kelly.

Just check out this comedic gold:

Fire Brian Kelly now or when the plane lands in BR — V I N C E N T (@vataormina) September 4, 2023

If we lose we should fire Brian Kelly. If we win we should fire Brian Kelly. — Seth Forque (@SF_HGA) September 4, 2023

Fire Brian Kelly IMMEDIATELY.

Don’t care what it cost. This is inexcusable and completely unacceptable. — Jimmy Sheridan (@JimmySheridanPG) September 4, 2023

*the fire Brian Kelly Campaign starts today* https://t.co/5D09GYLEne — Willgz (@jwillgs71) September 4, 2023

Fire Brian Kelly into the sun at halftime what a fat POS — El Capitan (@Frattlesnakee) September 4, 2023

This is what happens when Brian Kelly coaches against real teams. LSU will fire him within 2 years. — Kelly Lee Williams (@KellyLWilliams) September 4, 2023

Fire Brian Kelly — MjP (@mjparadis) September 4, 2023

Fire Brian Kelly and hire Coach Prime! LSU offensive line SUCKS!! — Christian. GaryGenslerResign (@EXPATXRP1) September 4, 2023

I know my dad's gotta be loving this as a Florida State fan … As a matter of fact, he is.

This is why we love college football, ladies and gentlemen. The passion!