Chicago Bears Tell WR Chase Claypool To ‘Stay Home’ After He Complained About His Use

The Chicago Bears told wide receiver Chase Claypool to stay home for their Sunday game against the Denver Broncos following his comments expressing disappointment in his usage, ESPN reported.

“After an emotional game, I was not clear on what transpired there. We did ask Chase to stay home. We felt it was the best interest of the team,” Head Coach Matt Eberflus told ESPN.

Reporters asked Claypool Friday if he felt he was being used properly, to which he replied “no.” (RELATED: NFL Team’s Nightmare Week Continues After $100K Worth Of Equipment Was Stolen From Stadium)

One thing all Bears fans can agree on today. Chase Claypool was put in the best position to help the team win. pic.twitter.com/PuUswKZftQ — Chicago Vince (@ChicagoVince) October 1, 2023

“Sometimes the things around you either elevate you or you have to adapt to allow you to elevate with them,” Claypool told the media, per ESPN. “So I’ve just been adapting to the new system and my new role in the system and trying to make the most out of it,” the Notre Dame alum concluded.

Eberflus denied that Claypool’s comments led to his benching. But the coach, who initially told reporters Claypool would be back with the team on Monday, told reporters he won’t be joining the team this week. “He is not going to be in the building this particular week on this short week. I can give you that,” the Bears Coach told ESPN.

On @ESPN1000, Matt Eberflus said that Chase Claypool will not be with the Bears this week asked by @thekapman whether the WR would be active for the Washington game. “He is not going to be in the building this particular week on this short week. I can give you that.” — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 2, 2023

The Bears traded the 32nd overall pick for Claypool last year, and have gotten almost no production from the 25-year-old. Chicago faithful are losing patience with the once-promising pass catcher.

“You could give Claypool credence for not being able to pick up a complex system last season even though he played in 7 games,” ESPN Chicago reporter Courtney Cronin tweeted. “But that excuse became null and void when he had an entire offseason to figure it out, just like every other player on the Bears offense (especially new additions like DJ Moore, who seemed to have picked up things just fine),” she said.