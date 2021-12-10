Chase Claypool Costs The Steelers Against The Vikings With Moronic Celebration

Chase Claypool isn’t going to be a popular man in Pittsburgh for a long time.

With 41 seconds remaining in the 36-28 Thursday night loss to the Vikings, Claypool caught the ball as the Steelers were driving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings)

With the clock continuing to run, he chose to sit and celebrate instead of rushing to the line of scrimmage. His dumb decision cost the Steelers at least five seconds, which would have been one more play on the clock. Due to the lost time, Pittsburgh ran its final play from the 12 yard line and didn’t score.

Watch the unreal decision from Claypool below.

Chase Claypool cost the Steelers AT LEAST 5 seconds posing & pointing that would have given the Steelers 1 more play… 1 more shot to tie it up so dumb, so clueless pic.twitter.com/cy7wSkv4XE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 10, 2021

There is absolutely no excuse for a celebration like that given the situation the Steelers were in. If I was a member of the team, I would lose my mind.

Big Ben got his team down to the 12 yard line, and one more play could have won them the game! Instead, they ran out of time because of Claypool’s unbelievably foolish decision.

Chase Claypool celebrating when they needed a spike is unreal pic.twitter.com/3O3oC8x5Xa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 10, 2021

The lack of situational awareness from Claypool with less than 40 seconds on the clock is mind-boggling, and the fans and his teammates have every right in the world to be pissed.

Chase Claypool made some big grabs tonight, but the situational awareness here is so bad. Pittsburgh had no timeouts left. Claypool makes the catch, decides to celebrate, an offensive lineman tries to get the ball but it rolls away. Clock ticks, ticks…pic.twitter.com/w3IBaQacjV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 10, 2021

People won’t forget this for a long time.