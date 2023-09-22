NFL Team’s Nightmare Week Continues After $100K Worth Of Equipment Was Stolen From Stadium

Thieves in Chicago stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from Soldier Field, the Bears’ home stadium, on Wednesday night, staff said.

The #Bears had over $100,000 worth in equipment stolen from Soldier Field overnight on Wednesday, per @ABC7Chicago. Staff said the thieves tore down a security fence to drive the equipment out of a garage.https://t.co/gAjTNBdNwJ pic.twitter.com/zzNSxOs8PB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2023

The thieves reportedly tore down a security fence to access a garage where the equipment was being kept, ABC7 reported, and then drove the stolen property, which included lawnmowers and Gator utility vehicles out of the garage,

The stadium heist is just the latest in a series of follies for the Bears franchise. Coming off of a second consecutive loss on Wednesday, quarterback Justin Fields appeared to criticize his coaching staff for the Bears’ 0-2 start. (RELATED: Ex-NFL Defensive Back Buster Skrine Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding Several Banks Of $100,000)

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams also resigned Wednesday under mysterious circumstances, citing health issues. “Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just want to set the record straight that Coach Williams has some health challenges and some family issues he’s dealing with and he thought it was the right time to take a step back and deal with those issues,” Williams’ lawyer said in a statement.

Some Chicago reporters have been skeptical of that claim. “Lot of speculation about the status of Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams. I can tell you for the last 3 days we’ve been operating under the belief that his absence has not been related to health or a family matter,” the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs posted to Twitter.

ESPN’s Pat McAfee also appeared to confirm swirling rumors that the FBI had raided Williams’ home.

Yesterday was a bad day for the Chicago Bears.. Our sources have told us that an FBI raid did happen on Alan Williams’ house #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/imirSiUq1S — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

The Bad News Bears will look to halt their unlucky streak on the road against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Yikes. Good luck.