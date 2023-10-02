Chargers Fan Absolutely Humiliates Raiders Supporter In Bleacher Brawl Without Even Making An Effort

Ol’ boy got slobberknocked!

A fan of the Los Angeles Chargers was seen on video having a one-sided slug-fest with a Las Vegas Raiders supporter during Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium — the Chargers won that contest, by the way, 24-17.

It’s not clear how the fight started, but the Raiders fan has his back turned to the field while having a verbal argument with the Chargers supporter, who eventually stands up to make things physical.

That’s when the LA fan lunges towards the Las Vegas supporter, putting his head right into the other man’s noggin, and then, after pushing him off, gives him a loaded knock straight to the dome to send him to the ground. The Raiders fan gets back up and tries to rush the Chargers supporter, but the man in the light blue jersey just gives him three more pops before pushing him down the stairs one handed.

Dude makes it look easy. Just outright embarrassment for the Vegas fan.

WATCH:

Another week of the NFL, another set of morons getting into a brawl. Fighting at a professional sports game is like Global Thermonuclear War: the only way to really win is not to play.

But I will say, despite both of them looking like complete bumbling fools, at least the Chargers fan doesn’t have to deal with the outright humiliation of getting molly whopped and then pushed down a set of stairs.

And it was obvious the Raiders fan was drunk here — that dude was stumbling around with his mouth wide open before he even got hit. Should’ve known better than to try to fight when he could barely even walk. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers — Yes, The Entire Team — Nearly Jump Jerry Tillery After Absolutely Nasty Hit On Justin Herbert)

Moral of the story: If you’re gonna be stupid, at least be the Chargers fan.