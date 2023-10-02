Gen Z Men Seemingly Don’t Want Women To Be Safe In Their Locker Rooms (VIDEO)

Host Malik Lahrim posed an incredibly important question during the latest episode of “Man vs. Street,” released Friday: should trans women (biological men) be allowed in women’s locker rooms?

I knew Gen Z men living in cities were weak, but I didn’t realize quite how pathetic they were until watching Lahrim ask them about protecting women’s spaces. During the latest “Man vs. Street” episode, it seemed to be predominantly boys who want to let other members of their gender parade their junk around women’s locker rooms.

One boy said, “I don’t understand why bathrooms, especially big stalls here, have to be gendered.” Rape. Rape is the reason why women want to protect our spaces, dude.

So, what are women supposed to do when they walk into their locker room and find a biological male changing? “Then don’t enter the facility, I suppose,” said one boy, disgustingly.

Thankfully, there were at least two brave young men who wouldn’t boy to the social pressure or potential “repercussions” of going against the horrific woke narrative that biological men can be women too. “A big problem with our society is that people don’t know how to get told ‘no,’ anymore,” one said, while the other noted there should be different solutions.

Women seemed to be 50/50. Most didn’t want men in their spaces, and others just played the party line of “transgender women are women too,” probably because they were on camera and didn’t want to get “cancelled.”

One woman pondered why women would think “transgenders” would pose a danger to them. Again: rape, you idiot! (RELATED: Gen Z Women Are Totally Against Kids Getting Tattoos, But Are Fine With Puberty Blockers)

So, I think we can all admit that Lahrim needed to phrase the question as “Should trans women be allowed in women’s locker rooms?” to get a fair answer from people. If he had asked the question honestly, it would have been: “Should biological men with mental health disorders be allowed in women’s locker rooms?” And this question probably would have gotten a very different response.

But, either way, ladies, most of these lads don’t care about how you feel. Nor do they seem to care about your safety. So please, whatever you do, just protect yourselves. No one else is going to do it for you.