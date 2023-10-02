Mark Zuckerberg Shows Off His Battle Wounds After Sparring Session

Tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg posted an image of his bruised face Sunday night after what appeared to be an intense sparring session.

Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share the photograph of his battle wounds with his 12.6 million followers. He made light of his injuries by writing, “Sparring got a little out of hand. May need to update my avatar 🤣” as his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

The Facebook CEO had a cut on the right side of his face and visible bruising underneath each of his eyes. The photograph didn’t demonstrate full black-eyes, but the potential for the bruising to worsen was evident.

The actual injuries were not severe compared to what happens to the majority of MMA fighters after a real fight. Fans joked about Zuckerberg’s minor bruising and seized the opportunity to tell him his face would become a meme.

“Damn! Sorry, man. This picture is about to become a meme on the internet, though,” one user wrote.

“Damn you got beat the fuck up man. God damn. I still love you though,” another joked.

Many fans flooded his comments section with words of encouragement and support as they cheered him on for staying committed to his training.

“The warrior way of life!” Founder and CEO of “ONE” MMA, Chatri Sityodtong, said.

“Duck, zuck,” entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuck wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Zuckerberg has reportedly remained dedicated to an intense training program in jiu-jitsu and MMA. He has attended three to four sessions a week since 2020, according to TS2. (RELATED: Mark Zuckerberg Reveals His Insane McDonalds Consumption In Advance Of MMA Fight)

The highly anticipated fight between Zuckerberg and Elon Musk remains in the balance, with no real confirmation on whether or not the fight will be scheduled.

Whether or not Musk decides to face off against Zuckerberg remains to be seen, but the Facebook giant appears to be ready to take on any opponent — after these wounds heal.