‘Is Michelle Running For President?’: Obama Ignores Rumors As He Leaves Restaurant

Former President Barack Obama ignored rumors about his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, running for president this weekend as he left a Los Angeles restaurant.

Obama was spotted entering a vehicle surrounded by security guards after dining at Funke on South Santa Monica Boulevard, according to Daily Mail. Reporters shouted out questions to the former president as he exited.

Someone off camera yelled, “Is Michelle running for president?”

Obama apparently said something to photographers that could not be heard, according to Daily Mail. However, it was clear that he did not directly answer the question, the outlet reported.

Michelle was vacationing on Steven Spielberg’s yacht as her husband was bombarded by paparazzi, Daily Mail reported. She was joined by actor Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and Spielberg’s wife, Kate Capshaw.

Ted Cruz Says Dems Will ‘Parachute’ In Michelle Obama, ‘Jettison’ Joe Bidenhttps://t.co/0io3SGYjdn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 18, 2023

There has been increased speculation that Michelle Obama could run for the 2024 Democratic nomination if President Joe Biden bows out of the election. Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said last month that the Democratic Party may “parachute” in the former first lady and “jettison” Biden. Podcaster Joe Rogan argued in December of 2021 that Michelle could defeat former President Donald Trump if she became the Democrat candidate. (RELATED: Man Who Claims To Have Had Sex, Smoked Crack With Obama Stars In Latest Tucker Interview)

Most American voters believe Biden is too old to run for office again, according to a September poll by The Wall Street Journal. The 80-year-old executive privately admitted to feeling “tired” despite publicly insisting he is fit for the position.