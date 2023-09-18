Ted Cruz Says Dems Will ‘Parachute’ In Michelle Obama, ‘Jettison’ Joe Biden

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz predicted Monday that the Democratic Party will replace President Joe Biden with former First Lady Michelle Obama in the 2024 presidential election.

“Here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous,” Cruz said on his “Verdict with Ted Cruz” podcast. “In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama.”

Dems Bailing on Biden…Who Could Replace Him? Plus RFK Jr. Denied Protection & Ridiculous Trump Gag Order.@benfergusonshow and I discuss on an explosive new episode of Verdict, available wherever you get your podcasts.https://t.co/HEXVEKJjg6 pic.twitter.com/TkRznhoLTr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 18, 2023



Cruz explained that by running Michelle Obama as the party’s candidate, the Democrats could “avoid the problems” of having to choose a candidate among political figures like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (RELATED: Biden Says Michelle Obama Was Vice President During Speech)

“Barack Obama is already running the Biden administration,” Cruz said. “I think he is already the puppet master, behind this Biden White House, I don’t think Joe Biden is the decision maker. And so, when I see the media turning on Joe Biden right now, I think the odds of Michelle Obama parachuting in in August of 2024 have risen dramatically.”

The senator believes Michelle Obama will unify Democratic Party by positioning her prospective candidacy as “the Obamas saving the day.” He said that other Democrat contenders will be expected to “fight it out next time” when they are all “on the same level.”

Cruz is not the first to speculate that Michelle Obama may run for president. Podcaster Joe Rogan claimed Michelle Obama could beat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election if she decides to run for office.

Despite claiming Biden is “doing a great job,” Michelle Obama did not endorse the sitting president when asked in November 2022 if he should run for a second term.