The Golden Bachelor Is Beautiful, But There’s Just Something Off About It

The premiere of “The Golden Bachelor” dropped Thursday, and while it is sweet, it also didn’t really sit well with me.

There are so many things to love about Bachelor Nation’s decision to focus on older folks finding love with “The Golden Bachelor.” The first and most obvious is seeing women who’ve been there, done that, got the t-shirt and are just looking for a man to spend the rest of their lives with.

Most of the 20-to-30-year-old female contestants on “The Bachelor” are a ditzy, naïve, fame-hungry pseudo-celebs; whereas the women of “The Golden Bachelor” were so wonderful to behold. Most were confident. Some were really funny. And all were absolutely, 100 percent themselves. It was glorious.

As was our Golden Bachelor himself, Gerry Turner. He seems like an incredibly kind man who deserves someone to take care of him, and to enjoy life with.

America needs a couple to root for — none of the pairs who’ve come out of the Bachelor Nation’s flagship shows has provided us with a real love story. At least, not for quite some time. But is Golden Boy Gerry really going to find his second soulmate?

I’m not sure. Something just feels off.

The Cast Vying For ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Is Unveiled, And Its Total Insanity | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/DepLPO5kH8 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) August 31, 2023

I didn’t realize that Turner’s late wife only died six years ago, and quite suddenly at that. To me, six years just doesn’t seem that long to wait between losing your soul mate and trying to find another one. But again, that’s just me. I definitely don’t have Turner’s life experience, so what do I know?

Perhaps it’s my faith or something else, but I can’t imagine being married for more than 40 years to my soulmate and then trying to find another man to fill those memories with.

Companionship? Sure. But, soulmate? That’s just too much of an ask of anything created by the entertainment industry, in my opinion. (RELATED: Saddle Up Ladies, ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Is Set To Be 2023’s Hottest New Dating Show)

I don’t know if I’ll continue watching this season. I might catch up here and there if I have downtime. But the older I get, the more I’d rather live in the real world than catch up on reality television.