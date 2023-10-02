Transgender Athletes Banned From International Fishing Competition After Entire Nation Threatens To Boycott

Yes! Major victory for women’s sports!

In an official ruling, anglers who were born as males have been banned by the governing body of the international angling sport federation from competing in women’s categories.

Prof Ugo Claudio Matteoli, who is the president of the Confédération Internationale de la Pêche Sportive (international sport fishing confederation), revealed the new rule that maintains fishing contestants who are born male will not be allowed to compete on the women’s side.

The rule came into play after England’s women’s angling team threatened to boycott the world championships because of a male being allowed to compete in the women’s category, according to The Telegraph.

“In line with the recent debates wondering around the question whether it is fair to let transgender [women] participate in female competitions, we have finally concluded that this eventuality is absolutely discriminatory, especially in those disciplines where the physical strength can make a difference,” Matteoli said in a statement Sept. 29.

This is absolutely fantastic!

As a girl dad, it always irks me when I see a story about a man taking away glory from a woman in sports — this is why I consistently blog about it.

I can’t imagine how exactly I would feel if something like this happened to my own girls, but I know I’d be infuriated, so I’m trying to stop it from happening to begin with before it gets to my neck of the woods. (RELATED: Trans High School Cross Country Athlete — Who Ranked Horribly In Boys’ Division — Now Dominating Against Girls)

Fortunately for me and my babies, I’m in Florida, and my governor ain’t playin’ that nonsense…

Uploading this for a blog, such a classic from @GovRonDeSantis. pic.twitter.com/GnY2sKe8vJ — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) October 3, 2023

God bless the Sunshine State, baby.