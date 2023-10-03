Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig Announces GOP Senate Bid In Michigan

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced Tuesday a bid for U.S. Senate in his home state of Michigan.

Craig released a video on Twitter announcing his candidacy, saying he will bring law and order back to the state of Michigan and will be the best person for the job. The video plays a voiceover of Craig discussing what he can bring to the table. It also shows a clip of Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin and President Joe Biden, saying: “These are individuals who are political servants, not public servants.”

“I’ve spent my entire life fighting crime and protecting communities. Right now, the fight isn’t on the streets. It’s in Washington. We have an open border where drugs and human trafficking flow with little resistance. We have a justice department that has become weaponized for political purposes,” Craig told the Daily Caller in a statement. (RELATED: JAMES CRAIG: This Ex-Police Chief Knows Real Leadership. It Looks Like Donald Trump)

The American People want a return to Law and Order.

And that’s exactly what they’re going to get. I am officially running for United States Senate. JOIN THE MOVEMENT: ⤵️https://t.co/FyrSLov5yi pic.twitter.com/1Ue3rJr18q — Chief James Craig (@chiefjamescraig) October 3, 2023

“I can’t sit on the sidelines any longer. We need law and order, and it starts in Washington DC. I’m running for Senate to keep doing what I’ve always done, serve where I’m needed most,” he added. (RELATED: ‘I’m Ready For It’: Former Detroit Police Chief Announces Run For Michigan Governor On Tucker Carlson Tonight)

Slotkin will have to defeat Democrats in the senate primary but is expected to be the party’s nominee.