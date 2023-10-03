REPORT: Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights Of Their Children

Grimes is reportedly suing her ex, Elon Musk, over a matter involving their three children, according to court records from Friday obtained by Page Six.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” in a California court, per the outlet. The request reportedly intends to have the court identify the legal parents of a child born during their split.

The docket for the case is public but the filings have been sealed, according to the outlet. This kind of petition is typically filed to establish a child’s legal parents if they are unmarried or to seek custody or child support, according to WPTV. Musk has reportedly not yet responded to Grimes’ petition, and she has yet to request child support or custody rights, Page Six noted.

The petition comes a few weeks after the Canadian singer pleaded with Musk on Twitter, to allow her to see their son, according to Page Six.

She reportedly responded to a post by Walter Isaacson, author of the biography “Elon Musk,” who shared photos of Musk with his twins with Shivon Zilis. “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” she wrote in a now-deleted post, according to Page Six. “I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Days later, she revealed she and Zilis talked it out and resolved their issues, per the outlet.

Grimes, 35, and Musk, 52, began dating in 2018 and dated on and off until their split in September 2021. She gave birth to their firstborn, named X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, aka Y, via surrogate in December 2021. (RELATED: ‘He Was Just Clueless’: Grimes Alleges Elon Musk Acted Inappropriately As She Was Giving Birth)

In September, it was revealed by Isaacson that the couple secretly had a third child named Tau Techno Mechanicus, per the outlet. Musk confirmed the birth of their child on Twitter by responding to a post by Pop Base.

Despite their split, Grimes described their relationship status as “very fluid,” according to CNN.