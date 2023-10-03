Machete-Wielding Prof Who Threatened Reporter Gets Six Months Of Therapy In Plea Deal

The New York City professor who threatened a reporter with a knife in May received a plea deal on Monday that will require her to attend a few months of therapy, the New York Post reported.

Shellyne Rodriguez, who was fired from her position as adjunct assistant professor at Hunter College after threatening to “chop” up a Post reporter with her machete when he knocked on her apartment door, pleaded guilty to two counts of menacing in the second degree, court records showed. As part of the plea deal, Rodriguez’s criminal record will be wiped clean if she is not rearrested for a year and attends a minimum of six months of “behavioral modification therapy,” according to the Post. (RELATED: Prof Who Threatened Reporter With Machete Surrenders To Cops, Charged With ‘Menacing’ And ‘Harassment’)

“As much as this incident has stakes for my life, it is ultimately just one part of a broader political struggle taking place across the country,” Rodriguez told ARTnews in May. “Right wing media organizations are weaponizing and sensationalizing this case to further their agenda, and using me as a prism through which to project their attacks on women, trans people, black people, Latinx people, migrants, and beyond.”

NEW: Far-left NYC professor who pulled out a machete on a reporter just landed a new job Back in May, Shellyne Rodriguez, who worked at Hunter College, held a machete to a NY Post reporter’s neck & threatened to “chop” him up. Students at Cooper Union are now freaking out after… pic.twitter.com/BPrMRkevwf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 28, 2023

Rodriguez initially faced scrutiny in May after she vandalized a pro-life display on a table set out by a group of Hunter College students and verbally attacked them for “triggering” her students. She later claimed she had threatened the reporter because she had a “reasonable fear” that he was part of the pro-life group and intended to make her the victim of “politically motivated harassment.”

While Rodriguez no longer works at Hunter College, she is now listed as an adjunct professor at The Cooper Union in NYC and is reportedly teaching a sculpture class at the school this fall. Rodriguez will be officially sentenced in May 2024, according to the Post.

Rodriguez and the Bronx district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

