‘We Support President Trump’: Smollett Hoax Brothers Defend Trump

The brothers involved in the Jussie Smollett hoax said Thursday on Newsmax that they support former President Donald Trump and warned black voters consume too much “propaganda.”

Smollett alleged he was attacked in 2019 by two men that shouted anti-gay and racist remarks before putting a noose around his neck and pouring bleach on him in Chicago. Police investigated the incident as a hate crime until it fell apart and turned out to be a hoax.

Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo joined the show to discuss the hoax and the fallout. (RELATED: Newsmax Host Has To Stop Brother Involved In Smollett Hoax From Cursing Mid-Segment)

“Now, final question, you’re wearing a MAGA hat, how do you feel about MAGA country, MAGA people and maybe Trump or not?” host Eric Bolling asked.

“Well, we’re Americans first, you know and my brother and I … we support all of our presidents. We support President Trump and we think that what’s happening with him right now, is a [tragedy], we don’t think it should be going the way it is,” Olabinjo said.

Olabinjo then said black voters in America are seeing Trump through a single lens.

“Do you think the black community, the black voters in America have Trump wrong? Are they not seeing Trump the right way?” Bolling asked.

“Absolutely, I think so. Or they’re seeing it through one lens,” Olabinjo said. “They’re seeing propaganda.”

“Most of us are consuming propaganda,” he added. “The way my brother and I do it, we look through those different lenses and we formulate our own decision on what is given to us.”