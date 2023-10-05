Baby Dies Shortly Post-Delivery After Pregnant Mom Was Shot While Sitting On Bus

A baby involved in a shooting incident in Holyoke, Massachusetts, died shortly after it was delivered Wednesday afternoon.

Holyoke police responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Sargeant Street around 1 p.m., WWLP reported. Preliminary investigation suggests that a confrontation involving three men escalated into violence, which resulted in a shooting incident in the neighborhood. During the altercation, a bullet struck a public transportation bus and a pregnant woman sitting inside the bus.

“It is believed one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved female occupant, who was seated in the bus,” Hampden District Attorney’s Office said in a statement per ABC News. (RELATED: REPORT: Journalist Shot And Killed At Home, Weeks After ‘She-Devil’ Man Allegedly Threatened Him)

The gravely injured pregnant woman was promptly transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. In an attempt to save the child’s life, medical professionals delivered the infant, but despite their efforts, the child died. The three suspects are currently being treated and are in custody, WWLP further added.

“There are no words that could be sufficient in the face of what happened today to people in the Holyoke community, including innocent bystanders on a regional transit authority bus. Our thoughts are with them. And so are our hearts and our sorrow,” Monica Tibbits-Nutt, acting secretary and chief executive officer of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, said in a statement as per News Center 5. “Our prayers go out to everyone who has been, and will continue to be, affected by this senseless act of violence.”