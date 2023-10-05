Colin Kaepernick Doesn’t Smell What The Rock Is Cooking Regarding Commie QB In XFL, And Quite Frankly, Neither Do I

What are we doing here, Dwayne?

I can’t call this man “The Rock” right now, not with him openly recruiting communist quarterback Colin Kaepernick to play in the XFL — not that he wants to play anyways, and not that we’ll watch, but you get my point.

Dwayne Johnson, who we of course all know as “The Rock,” met with both Kaepernick and his agents before ultimately inviting him to play in the XFL (a league he owns), according to Johnson himself. But the problem for ol’ Dwayne is he doesn’t have much confidence the cop-hater will decide to join. Shocker there.

“Good meeting, looked to create opportunity for him but I don’t think it’ll happen,” Johnson wrote in a response on Instagram. “We’ll see.”

Update: Dwayne Johnson has met with Colin Kapernick and has invited him to join the XFL. The Rock, who owns the XFL, said he met with both Kaepernick and his agents and had a “Good meeting, looked to create opportunity for him.’ but Johnson says he doesn’t think it will happen.… https://t.co/JesNbo0IGw pic.twitter.com/tKovETMsdg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2023

Straight up comedy, man.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: Colin Kaepernick has zero interest in actually playing football. It’s all about attention and staying relevant for this lefty. After all, politics will only take this clown so far — he needs football for that extra boost. And of course, Dwayne has to fall for the hype after Kaepernick has already done this with the NFL on multiple occasions. (RELATED: Cowboys Or 49ers? Jaguars Or Bills? Ravens Or Steelers? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 5 Picks)

Like … come on, Rock …

How did we go from this?

To this.

I’m not smelling what you’re cooking here, and apparently, neither is Colin Kaepernick.