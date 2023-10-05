Investigation Underway After ‘Extraordinary’ UFO Spotted Over Del Rio, Cops Say

The City of Del Rio, Texas, police department told residents Monday there is an ongoing investigation into a recent “UFO” sighting in the area.

“In an astonishing turn of events, a mysterious [UFO] was captured on video as it soared through the skies over Del Rio, leaving residents and experts alike baffled and intrigued,” the department wrote in a press release shared on Facebook. The release was accompanied by a series of videos, and they’re pretty freaking stunning.

“The extraordinary incident occurred on October 1st when a few local residents noticed an unusual saucer shape in the sky. … The saucer shaped object seemed to be flying over areas of Del Rio erratically looking for a place to land,” the press release continued.

So, this is probably one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen from a police department. It’s literally just a series of dashcam videos with a very obviously photoshopped cartoon of a flying saucer. But, you believed me for a second, didn’t you?

Commenters clearly appreciated the prank, saying it helped with “community relations,” the Mirror reported. (RELATED: Blink-182 Frontman Tom DeLonge Falls For UFO Propaganda In Horrific Pro-Censorship Statement)

This level of humor is seriously giving the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and RyanAir a run for their money. The irony here is government agencies that protect our natural environment are extremely underfunded. And RyanAir is … well, don’t talk to them about money. They’ll just scream about how expensive airplanes are.