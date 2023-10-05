‘He Couldn’t Finish His Sentences’: Sage Steele Discusses ‘Sad’ Biden Interview

Former ESPN host Sage Steele, who previously interviewed President Joe Biden, discussed her experience on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast Sunday.

Steele said Biden “couldn’t finish his sentences” during the 2021 interview and called it “the saddest thing.” She told Maher the president “trailed off” on topics and “struggled” to respond to her questions.

“The human aspect of what we’re witnessing right now, to me, is heartbreaking,” Steele said.

Former ESPN host Sage Steele says that interviewing Joe Biden was “the saddest thing” because he seemed confused and “couldn’t finish his sentences.” “His voice just trailed off. He said, ‘I was good,’ and then he went silent, and he goes …, ‘Uh, never mind’.” pic.twitter.com/UaIU1wqoW4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2023

Steele explained she “had to chitchat” with Biden before the interview because of technical issues. Steele said Biden could not remember her name and rambled about his football career when he was told she was with the sports network. (RELATED: ‘Playing Spoiler’: Multiple Third-Party Candidates Could Spell Bad News For Biden In 2024)

“And so he started to tell football stories of his greatness,” Steele said. “He goes, ‘I have the best hands.’ What do you say to that?”

“And here’s the saddest thing. His voice just trailed off. He said, ‘I was good,’ and then he went silent, and he goes … ‘Uh, never mind.’”

Maher previously criticized Biden as “the only Democrat who could lose to [Trump].” He said the sitting president would “go down in history as ‘Ruth Bader Biden’” if he ran for a second term.

Democratic Party officials are reportedly increasingly concerned Biden may cost them the 2024 election. In addition, a majority of Americans believe the 80-year-old incumbent is “too old to run for president,” according to an The Associated Press/NORC poll released in August.

However, Biden insists he is up for the job.