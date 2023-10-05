REPORT: Biden’s Dog Booted From White House After Multiple Biting Incidents

Following a series of biting incidents, Commander, the 2-year-old German shepherd belonging to President Joe Biden has been removed from the White House, CNN reported Wednesday.

While the U.S. Secret Service has officially acknowledged 11 biting incidents involving its personnel, insiders suggest the actual count is higher, with the victims including executive residence staff and other White House employees. The incidents varied in severity, with one requiring hospital treatment, according to CNN.

“The safety of White House staff and those who protect them is paramount to the President and First Lady. They are grateful for the U.S. Secret Service’s understanding and support as they navigate this situation.” Elizabeth Alexander, the First Lady Jill Biden’s communications director, told CNN. (RELATED: New Photos Emerge Of Biden’s Dog Apparently ‘Biting’ White House Staff Member: REPORT)

🚨 BREAKING: Joe Biden’s dog ‘Commander’ has been removed from the White House after multiple biting incidents, including one caught on camera pic.twitter.com/6l5l7lELq2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2023

The exact number of biting incidents remains unclear, as the White House Medical Unit, under federal jurisdiction, isn’t mandated to report dog bites like DC-area hospitals, per the outlet.

Biden’s other dog, Major, also had a history of attacking Secret Service agents, leading the Bidens to permanently give up the pet to family friends in late 2021. The relationship between the presidential family and the Secret Service first became strained then, as several bitten agents expressed frustration with how the Biden administration downplayed the gravity of the dog’s behavior. The incidents with Commander have exacerbated the already tense situation, according to CNN.