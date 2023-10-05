‘More Whipped Cream On The Sundae’: Chris Christie Rips Trump Over Legal Woes, Says ‘He Should Not Be Speaker’

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ripped Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump on Thursday’s episode of “The Source with Kaitlan Collins.”

Christie touched on a new report that alleges Trump spoke with an Australian billionaire about classified submarine documents. Former Daily Caller reporter Kaitlan Collins asked him if he believed the revelations would make it easier to prosecute Trump. (RELATED: Chris Christie Visibly Angers ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts After Saying Late-Term Abortion Should Be Banned)

“It’s just more whipped cream on the sundae,” Christie told Collins.

He argued that the recent information was just more evidence that he recklessly handled classified documents, and that his behavior was reflective of his own insecurity.

When grilled if this news would matter to GOP voters, he said that he believed it would.

He scoffed at the idea that Trump should be speaker, arguing that he only wants another important “title” and “act like a big shot.”

He pointed out that he could not get Obamacare repealed or build the border wall he promised.