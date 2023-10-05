NFL Releases Weak Ass Statement On Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Saga

I’m happy to see I’m not the only one annoyed with this whole thing.

It’s been quite obvious that the NFL has been taking full advantage of the hype going on with the outright annoying relationship between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift. But like yours truly, a ton of football fans are absolutely sick of it — hell, even Kelce himself said the league is “overdoing it a little bit.”

Not only has Swift been all over the tube when all we want to do is watch a little pigskin before going back to work Monday, but while a lot of us are scrolling through our phones while on the job (and I know a lot of you are guilty), we also have to endure the nonsense during the week because of the NFL’s online antics.

After the Chiefs’ 23-20 win Sunday night over the New York Jets, the NFL’s social media team decided to switch up their Instagram bio with “The @Chiefs are now 2-0 with @TaylorSwift13 in attendance.” While on their TikTok, the league put photos of Swift as their header.

Oh yeah, they’re going in … and a lot of us wanna throw up.

But the NFL isn’t backing down — oh, no, no, no — releasing a weak ass statement to defend their bubblegum BS.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league told People. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop-cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

“The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game,” added the NFL.

NFL Defends Spotlight on Taylor Swift During Games as Travis Kelce Says They’re ‘Overdoing It a Bit’ https://t.co/DvnfP7C7km — People (@people) October 4, 2023

I guess this means that we should get ready for even more Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift hype from the NFL, despite the fact that I’m willing to bet that the majority of us are already annoyed with this whole ordeal.

Good marketing, NFL. Good marketing. (RELATED: Cowboys Or 49ers? Jaguars Or Bills? Ravens Or Steelers? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 5 Picks)

P.S.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are annoying as hell, but at least they’re not as annoying as Cory and America. #BB25 — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) October 5, 2023

That’s about all I have nice to say regarding Travis and Taylor’s relationship.