Want To Visit The World Of ‘Yellowstone?’ Here’s How

While we wait for the final episodes of “Yellowstone” to start filming, why not go and check out some of their filming locations?

The locations used for the hit cowboy drama were profiled by People in a Thursday article, and they’re shockingly easy to get to. It turns out that most of the first three seasons were filmed on location in Utah, not too far from the actual Yellowstone National Park. Sites like Park City, Ogden, and Spanish Fork were also used throughout the series.

But in 2020, the production picked up sticks and moved to Montana. The move was prompted by the significant tax program offered by the state, and it led to a surge in financial gains for residents.

The one spot all of us really wants to go? The Chief Joseph Ranch, where the Dutton family calls home throughout the series. You can actually rent cabins at the ranch, but there are some stipulations. You’ve to stay a minimum of three nights (not a problem) and be a good guest (definitely not a problem). And, oddly, the rates are insanely reasonable, given the experience.

“We did not have the ranch listed as a film location. We are humbled and honored that Paramount chose our ranch as the setting of this amazing series,” the owners of the ranch said of the show. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Finally Explains ‘Yellowstone’ Drama, Says He Might Sue The Show)

Other parts of the series were filmed at public locations throughout Utah and Montana. Beth Dutton’s office, for example, is just the State Capitol building in Helena. The more private settings include Crow Indian Reservation, just outside of Billings, Montana.

Then, of course, we have the 6666 (Four Sixes) Ranch in Texas. This is “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s actual home, as a result of his development deal with Paramount. So, I think we’ll probably be seeing a lot more of this place in series and spin-off seasons to come.