‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ Creator Teases His Next Big Project, And It Sounds Freaking Amazing!

“Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” creator Vince Gilligan teased his next big project during an interview published Thursday, and it sounds so freaking cool.

Gilligan is arguably one of the greatest writers in television history. He absolutely changed the game with “Breaking Bad,”and went on to create the best spin off of all time, “Better Call Saul.” But with both shows having come to firm and conclusive ends, what’s next for Gilligan?

“There’s no crime, and no methamphetamine,” Gilligan told Variety of his upcoming project with Apple TV+. “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

⁦@BetterCallSaul⁩ Cleans Up At The Critics Choice Awards | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ In other news ⁦@PatrickFabian⁩ is the kindest human you’ll ever meet. I haven’t forgotten my promise from all those years ago too! So watch this space. https://t.co/2eHekE3Ejm — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 16, 2023

The series will star Rhea Seehorn, the actual protagonist of “Better Call Saul,” let’s be honest. Seehorn wasn’t a huge name prior to the series, but went on to dominate the plotline in a way we’ve never seen women portrayed before. She’s probably one of the greatest actresses of our generation, bringing the poise of early cinema with the adrenaline and power of something much bigger than herself.

Seehorn doesn’t need lines to tell a story. Her expression does it all, and I can’t think of anyone better to lead Gilligan’s next journey. (RELATED: Bob Odenkirk Regrets Ignoring Advice Of ‘Cranky, Conservative’ Doctor)

“I have no prediction as to how folks will react to it — whether they’ll love it or hate it, or somewhere in the vast in-between,” Gilligan noted of the new show. “But I know it’s a story that interests me.”

The project already got a two-season order without the first teaser trailer even dropping, so I am absolutely stoked to see what it is. All we know is that it’s set in Albuquerque, and it’s a sci-fi vibe. Writing concludes shortly, and filming starts in the winter. So, it sounds like we’ll be seeing the first season sometime in 2024. Woo hoo!