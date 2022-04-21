‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Aaron Paul Announces Birth Of Son

“Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul took to Instagram on Wednesday to share news of his newborn baby son.

Paul posted a series of photographs of Ryden Caspian Paul, his second child with wife Lauren Paul, the Daily Mail reported. Their first child, Story Annabelle Paul, was born in 2018, the outlet continued.

“My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly,” Paul wrote in the caption.

The couple, who married in 2013, announced their pregnancy back in December, roughly ten years after their engagement in 2011, the Daily Mail continued. (RELATED: REVIEW: Is The New ‘Batman’ Movie Worth Watching? The Answer Might Surprise Fans)

Paul asked his “Breaking Bad” co-star Bryan Cranston to be godfather to his new baby boy, according to a recent interview he did with Jimmy Fallon. “He was very excited, very honored. I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world,” Paul said of Cranston.

Cranston and Paul will reunite as their “Breaking Bad” characters for the final season of “Better Call Saul,” which started Monday.