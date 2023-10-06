Completely Nude Chandler Jones Filmed Himself Burning Items He Stole From Ex-Girlfriend With Protection Order: REPORT

More information has been released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police regarding the arrest of Chandler Jones, an NFL defensive end who was most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders before being released.

Police alleged that Jones violated a temporary protection order Sept. 28 with a visit to the home of his ex-girlfriend who filed it against him, according to the arrest report via 8 News Now.

Jones is being accused of sending Snapchat messages to his ex and then driving to the person’s house afterwards. Then, she claims that Jones pulled up in her driveway — as she viewed the scene from her home camera system — and that he walked around the side of her house and grabbed items including dog toys, a recycle bin and pool net. Afterwards, Jones left the home, according to his ex-girlfriend’s claims.

Jones’ ex also claims to police that after he left her home, she began receiving more videos on Snapchat from Jones, appearing to show the NFL player “completely nude inside of his own backyard and was burning items that he took from the victim’s backyard,” according to the arrest report via 8 News Now.

Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of violating the protection order against him after being taken to the Clark County Detention Center. He’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4. (RELATED: Cowboys Or 49ers? Jaguars Or Bills? Ravens Or Steelers? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 5 Picks)

Jones was released Sept. 30 by the Raiders after his arrest and bizarre social media behavior.